Ciara rocks denim overalls in adorable matching fits with all four kids, dad Russ
Ciara is a proud mom and is teaching her kids a lot about the world. Also, a lot about how to rock a fit. The musician and wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson posed with her four kids in adorable photos with all rocking denim fits.
Ciara has had a lot of cute moments recently with her four kids like crushing a Russell Wilson cheerleader outfit matching with daughter Sienna Princess, 7, at the the Pro Bowl, and her baby bonding time with Amora in the shower, and a family Valentine’s Day photo.
She’s also showing how at 39, mom can still slay a fit with the best of them. Ciara rocked a completely sheer look at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and a 1990s hip hop look like while dropping a new song with the rapper Tyga, and then wowing so much in her Carnivale fit in Trinidad and Tobago that she wanted someone to take away Wilson’s phone for his steamy comments.
In an interview with Parents, Ciara and her kids Future Zahir, 10, Sienna, Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1, all dressed up in denim with mom as she rocked the overalls. Dad Russ would make an appearance later on (scroll to the last side).
She had great advice for her girls: “I need to remind my girls to know when your’re in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space.”
She was in the full essence of her honey and sweetness with her latest fit in an another adorable family moment.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and have Sienna, Win, and Amora together, and Wilson has helped raise Future, who Ciara had with the rapper Future, as his own.
They are doing a great job raising their kids, who are getting so big as seen in these photos. Congrats to mom and dad.
