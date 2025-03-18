Report: Steelers Closer to Aaron Rodgers
After over a week of waiting around, the Pittsburgh Steelers feel as close as ever to finally receiving clarity regarding Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson tweeted out a report on Tuesday inferring that Pittsburgh is of the mindset that it's inching closer to a resolution at quarterback, with Rodgers top of mind within that discussion.
The Steelers have more or less been at the forefront of the Rodgers sweepstakes since they've began, or at least dating back to when the legal tampering period opened last week.
The New York Giants have also profiled as a potential landing spot since losing out on Matthew Stafford, who returned to the Los Angeles Rams, though they aren't quite as desirable of a destination.
That isn't to say the Giants won't ultimately land Rodgers, as signing with the team would allow him to remain in New Jersey after spending each of the past two seasons with the New York Jets, but they aren't a contender at the moment.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, finished 10-7 in 2024 and made the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. Sure, the franchise hasn't won a playoff contest since January 2017, but they boast a win-now roster and are always competitive in an AFC North that's one of the tougher divisions in the league on a yearly basis.
Rodgers and Tomlin have openly shared mutual respect for one another throughout the years, and having the four-time MVP come in and lock down the starting quarterback job in 2025 could finally help the Steelers break through.
If the Minnesota Vikings were to arrive on the scene and suddenly make a push for Rodgers, that could potentially complicate Pittsburgh's pursuit.
Such a scenario is conjecture at this point, however, as recent reports have suggested that the Vikings plan on sticking by 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who did not play as a rookie due to a knee injury.
The Steelers should know where Rodgers is headed before long, and with that the largest domino of their offseason will fall.
