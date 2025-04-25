Savannah James shows off ‘athlete energy’ crushing tough workout with backwards hat
LeBron James is 40 years old and still playing at an extremely high level as he and the Los Angeles Lakers look to make a championship run. His workouts to stay in such good shape are legendary. His wife Savannah James, 38, showed she’s also in tremendous shape and a beast in the gym.
LeBron averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game at his age as he became the first player ever to 50,000 career points. He’s also approaching his 300th playoff game — a feat he can get to if the Lakers have a long run. He’s kept his body in amazing shape with lots of time in the gym and on the basketball court.
He even got his and Savannah’s 10-year-old daughter Zhuri working out with him.
Mom is right there with them, crushing her pilates workout that her trainer shared on Instagram Stories with a series of tough moves while she rocked the backwards hat. The trainer wrote, “@mrs_savannahjr giving clean lines, connected and big ATHLETE energetic 🤧😤.”
No wonder there’s some athletes in the family with Bronny, 20, on the Lakers with dad, and Bryce, 17, a state champion in basketball and headed to the Arizona Wildcats next season.
They getting after it in the James family.
