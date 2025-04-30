Shirtless Brock Purdy crushes wife Jenna’s homemade tacos amid 49ers contract talks
While Brock Purdy continues to wait on his new contract with the San Francisco 49ers he performed like a champ on a Tuesday night, but not in football: It was Taco Tuesday and wife Jenna Purdy made him dinner.
The 25-year-old QB out of the Iowa State Cyclones was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at 262nd, making him Mr. Irrelevant. He’s been anything but irrelevant in his first three seasons with the Niners, but is waiting to finally get paid like a star quarterback. Purdy made a $985k salary last season.
He’s been spending that money in the offseason with a trip to Turks and Caicos with Jenna where he epically photobombed her in the gym, and then wore some really short shorts on the beach.
Jenna, 25, and Brock then showed off their tans getting some frozen custard. On Tuesday, a shirtless and tan Purdy crushed some tacos after a long day of golf. The “taco maniac” Brock was served some handmade tortillas and beef tacos that Jenna made and he slayed.
Taco Tuesday is a staple even in the Purdy household. Hey, when you’re on a budget waiting on your big contract it’s the perfect cheap and good meal to have.
Well done, Jenna.
