Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares fun 49ers couples date night with Kittles
Brock Purdy isn’t letting the dragging contract negotiations with the San Francisco 49ers stop him from enjoying his offseason with wife Jenna Purdy. The couple headed to Nashville, Tennessee, for some fun with their good friends and Brock’s teammate George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle.
Since the disastrous 6-11 season filled with injuries a year after coming one play away from winning the Super Bowl, a lot of offseason movement has happened for the 49ers including departing with verteran stars like Deebo Samuel. What hasn’t happened, however, is getting the former Mr. Irrelevant and Iowa State Cyclones QB Purdy’s contract extension finalized. Last season, Purdy earned a base pay of $985K, which college NIL athletes are pulling in way more.
As the 49ers and Purdy try and figure out his future contract, Brock has been all over the place this offseason from a trip with Jenna and a cute couples photo in Arizona, to the Turks and Caicos where he did the perfect photobomb on her, to looking like a nerdy little brother on a yacht with the Kittles and other Niners teammates, to catching some fish in an awkward photo with Jenna as well as showing off his new tan.
After all that, Brock and Jenna headed to Nashville where the Kittles live in the offseason and Brock looked like George’s dorky son in a photo at a Nashville Predators game. The Kittles are diehard fans of the NHL team, and brought Brock and Jenna out for a game where Jenna posted the following photo on IG.
George is always the life of the party as seen in his offseason yachts photos with tequila and on a snowy trip with Claire in a full polar bear with head and claws fit, so you know they had a good time in the Preds suite.
Will they all be able to celebrate Brock’s new contract soon?