Tan Brock Purdy looks relaxed with wife Jenna amid 49ers contract drama in cute pic

The San Francisco quarterback and his wife look like they’ve gotten a lot of sun together this offseason.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy continues to wait for his new contract with the San Francisco 49ers to materialize, but in the meantime, he’s enjoying time with wife and apparently a lot of sun.

The 25-year-old quarterback and former Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick (262nd) in the 2022 NFL draft from the Iowa State Cyclones was one play away from winning a Super Bowl in 2024. After a 6-11 nightmare season for Purdy and the team, he’s looking to rebound in 2025 starting with a new contract that’s more than the $985,000 he earned last season.

Brock and his wife Jenna Purdy, who was seen more at games this past season like in her jeans and sick custom throwback jacket fit, have been spending lost of time this offseason in destinations like Phoenix, Arizona, in some cute photos, and then in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Brock looked like a nerdy little brother on a boat, and finally on a couple’s retreat to Turks and Caicos where Brock rocked some tiny shorts on the beach.

Brock Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Brock also went “fishing” with Jenna also got some sun reeling in a big one.

Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy/Instagram

Over the weekend, Jenna posted a photo of them getting some frozen custard in another cute pic and you can see just how tan they both are.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Here’s a team picture during the season for comparison with Brock.

Brock Purd
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

He now hopes to soon get that new contract to go along with that tan.

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram
