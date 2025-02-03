The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers QB Brook Purdy hilariously photobombs his wife Jenna with contract looming

The couple shares some rare photos together while enjoying an offseason tropical paradise vacation.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers injured quarterback Brock Purdy prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers injured quarterback Brock Purdy prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy are enjoying the San Francisco 49ers offseason together as they await the quarterback’s new contract. Brock certainly looks like he’s having loads of fun based on the photographic evidence Jenna shared.

It was a rough season for Brock and the Niners as they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs in a year few saw coming after almost winning the last Super Bowl. At least his wife was a bright spotwith her jeans fit, and her sick custom 49ers jacket at a game.

The couple, who rarely shows off photos together after getting married in March of 2024, are enjoying their first full offseason as a married couple. They recently posted rare photos together while on vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, and now some more in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

RELATED: Brock Purdy's sister, wife Jenna rock pink boots and ice bling for bachelorette party

Brock Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Jenna was seen flexing a red miniskirt on the golf course and Brock was on the beach sipping coffee in some short shorts. He also hilariously photobombed her at the gym.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

RELATED: Dak Prescott, fiancée share adorable engagement party moment with daughter

Is he doing a neck-strengthen exercise, or just taking a nap? Whatever it is, it made for a funny moment between the couple.

While Brock waits for his big payday from the Niners, it’s nice to see Jenna and him having a good time together.

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie

Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf

Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look

Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message

Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships