49ers QB Brook Purdy hilariously photobombs his wife Jenna with contract looming
Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy are enjoying the San Francisco 49ers offseason together as they await the quarterback’s new contract. Brock certainly looks like he’s having loads of fun based on the photographic evidence Jenna shared.
It was a rough season for Brock and the Niners as they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs in a year few saw coming after almost winning the last Super Bowl. At least his wife was a bright spotwith her jeans fit, and her sick custom 49ers jacket at a game.
The couple, who rarely shows off photos together after getting married in March of 2024, are enjoying their first full offseason as a married couple. They recently posted rare photos together while on vacation in Phoenix, Arizona, and now some more in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
Jenna was seen flexing a red miniskirt on the golf course and Brock was on the beach sipping coffee in some short shorts. He also hilariously photobombed her at the gym.
Is he doing a neck-strengthen exercise, or just taking a nap? Whatever it is, it made for a funny moment between the couple.
While Brock waits for his big payday from the Niners, it’s nice to see Jenna and him having a good time together.
