Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right
Shohei Ohtani finished off the perfect year with a World Series title to go along with a marriage to an “absolute baller” athlete.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star now has champion in his list of accomplishments after LA defeated the New York Yankees in just five games.
Ohtani, who likely will win this third MVP next month, is on a historic 10-year, $700 million contract and delivered for the Dodgers as the first player to reach baseball’s 50/50 club of 50 home runs and 50 steals.
On a personal level, Ohtani, 30, got married to Mamiko Tanaka, 27, in February of this year. While Ohtani was busy winning the another kind of ring on Wednesday, a video surfaced of Tanaka playing professional basketball in Japan and it quickly went viral.
Wow, she can hoop! Dropping threes like she’s Steph Curry out there. Tanaka is a former professional basketball player in Japan who played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023. Tanaka averaged 24 minutes, 7.8 points, and 6.0 rebounds per game in 2022–23.
While there is still a lot of mystery around Mamiko and Ohtani, “Shotime” revealed the two had been hitched in February on his Instagram where he described his wife as a "normal Japanese woman" and "very special to me.” They like to keep their relationship very private, so this is a rare look glimpse into who she is.
We now know there’s definitely two “baller” athletes in the Ohtani household.
