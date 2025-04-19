Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka welcome baby girl with heartfelt note
Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka have officially had their baby girl.
Posting on Instagram, Ohtani wrote, "Welcome to the Ohtani Family!
RELATED: Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?
I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.
I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement.
I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."
They also included an adorable photo of their baby girls' little feet, each of them holding one of them in a pink blanket.