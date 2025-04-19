The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani, wife Mamiko Tanaka welcome baby girl with heartfelt note

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar made it official that he and his wife have a happy and healthy baby girl.

Matthew Graham

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani announced that he and his wife Mamiko Tanaka have officially had their baby girl.

Posting on Instagram, Ohtani wrote, "Welcome to the Ohtani Family!

Shohei Ohtani, Mamiko Tanaka
Sandy Hooper / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter. To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.

I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement.

Mamiko Tanaka
March 20, 2024: Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, at the USA World Tour Seoul Series opening game in South Korea. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

They also included an adorable photo of their baby girls' little feet, each of them holding one of them in a pink blanket.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts
Oct. 28, 2024: Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts pose for photo during Game 3 of the World Series. / @mrsbriannabetts/Instagram
