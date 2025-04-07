6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani towers over alleged 6-foot-3 Donald Trump at White House visit
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face off against the Washington Nationals on Monday, April 7, but before their 6:45 p.m. ET start time at Nationals Park, the team made a brief detour in the nation's capital.
The Dodgers swung by the White House to visit with President Donald Trump and celebrate the team's 2024 World Series championship.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani got a special shoutout from the president, who was raving about the Japanese star's good looks before taking a swipe at California senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, who are both Democrats.
"He looks like a movie star," Trump said. "He’s got a good future, I’m telling you."
He added, "We have a couple senators here. I just don’t particularly like them, so I won’t introduce them." Senator Schiff was actually not in attendance for the event.
One thing that really stuck out during a handshake between Ohtani and President Trump was the height difference. Ohtani measures 6-foot-4, while Trump claims to be 6-foot-3. That didn't appear to be the case when they came face-to-face and Ohtani towered over the president and had to lean over to get to eye level.
After the ceremony with his teammates and the Dodgers brass, Ohtani received a special invitation from Donald Trump to tour the Oval Office.
"It’s a great honor. You’re an amazing athlete and person," Trump said in a video shared by Assistant to the President & White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
While the team was in the East Room of the White House, pitcher Clayton Kershaw presented Trump with a custom Dodgers jersey featuring the No. 47.
It looks like everyone was having a good time.
We'll have to see if the winning vibes carry over to Monday night when the Dodgers take the field.