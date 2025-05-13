SI Swimsuit cover models Livvy Dunne and Camille Kostek pose for selfies at Mets game
When in New York, do as the New Yorkers do, and some of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girls are having a blast.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne brings Louisiana flavor to NYC in LSU jersey, leather fit
On Tuesday, May 13, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan, Livvy Dunne, and Jordan Chiles were revealed as the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover models. And Dunne has been having a jam-packed time while in the Big City. On Monday, Dunne attended the New York Mets game with former SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, who is the longtime girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski. Kostek was joined by Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl to throw the first pitch for the Mets.
Dunne herself didn’t join in throwing the pitch — which was probably a good idea, as the Mets were playing the Pittsburgh Pirates, of which her boyfriend Paul Skenes is the team pitcher. But she was still dressed in Mets hat and posed for selfies with Kostek. Kostek herself wore a custom jersey with her last name on the back.
This game was the first in a three-game series in which the Mets are playing the Pirates, and the Mets beat the Pirates 4-3. But while Dunne couldn’t celebrate a Pirates victory, she has been busy celebrating her SI Swimsuit cover. In another photo, Dunne and Kostek posed with Kostek, Chan, Ellie Thumann, and Hayek on top of the Empire State Building.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dress from Kentucky Derby weekend you didn’t see
Not only is Dunne covering this issue, but also all of her New York bases.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’