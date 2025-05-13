The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles shines in Olympic gold bikini for SI Swimsuit issue

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA gymnast wears the perfectly appropriate swimsuit for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.

Matthew Graham

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles can not be stopped both on and off the mat.

The Olympic gold medalist has been on a fashion hot-streak in 2025, especially after wrapping up her college gymnastics season with the UCLA Bruins.

Jordan Chiles
Apr 19, 2025: UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on beam during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whether it was going viral with her "Jennifer Hudson Show" pregame tunnel dance and fit, or rocking a plethora of cowboy looks for Coachella and Beyoncé concerts, the reigning uneven bars national champion might have the biggest highlight of an already eventful year - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

And what better way for the Paris Olympics Team USA gymnastics winner to celebrate than by wearing a gold bikini.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

You'll notice the Olympic rings on her right bicep, along with various other meaningful ink showcased alongside the shimmering two-piece. The Oregon native then followed up that look in an equally fantastic black string bikini.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Chiles, 24, is honored to be an SI Swimsuit model, while learning to be comfortable with who she is.

"It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," Chiles told SI Swimsuit. "Hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."

Jordan Chiles
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Published
