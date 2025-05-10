Livvy Dunne brings Louisiana flavor to NYC in LSU jersey, leather fit
Livvy Dunne is enjoying life after LSU gymnastics.
The viral influencer and former Lady Tigers gymnast finished her fifth and final season at LSU where she unfortunately couldn’t compete the final two months with a knee injury. She was able to rock one final fire leotard selfie, however, and an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates.
Since then, she’s gone to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch a couple of times for the Pittsburgh Pirates where she rocked a casual jeans fit, and then it was off to Louisville, Kentucky, where she wowed for “Riders Up” in a pink dress for the Kentucky Oaks, followed up with a black-and-white stunner for the Kentucky Derby.
She then jetted off with sister Julz Dunne where they had competing bikinis on a Florida beach while Livvy revealed a major purchase.
Now, the 22 year old headed to New York City for an LSU alumni event where she showed off on Instagram Stories making a crawfish boil while wearing some sizzling black leather pants and Tigers jersey fit.
That’s bringing that Louisiana flavor to The Big Apple — Southern hospitality at its finest.
Dunne earned her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies, and now finished her first semester of graduate school at Louisiana State University.
She’s certainly enjoying her time off from school and with her athletic career over.
