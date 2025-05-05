Livvy Dunne’s dress from Kentucky Derby weekend you didn’t see
Livvy Dunne made a splash at the Kentucky Oaks and the 151st Kentucky Derby over the weekend with her incredible fits. There was another, however, that you didn’t see.
The 22-year-old recently finished her college gymnastics career after five years with the LSU Lady Tigers and rocked an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates before she headed to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates in an unglamorous jeans look.
Well, all the glamour and then some returned when Dunne set foot at Churchill Downs race track in Louisville, Kentucky. For Friday’s Oaks races, Dunne had the honor of giving the “Riders Up” call while in her stunning all-pink dress.
After also having a pink fit competition with sister Julz Dunne, she followed it up with a showstopping black and white dress for Derby Day.
But before that, Livvy went to Sports Illustrated’s “Revel at the Races” party where she stepped out in a fire-black cocktail dress that wasn’t shown on TV. She said, “Time to go out.”
Dunne enjoyed the weekend as evident on her social media channels with family, races, and some yummy mint juleps — not to mention another fire fit that wasn’t shown.
