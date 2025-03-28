WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over 5-foot- 9 Sydel Curry in behind-the-scenes photos
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink has stayed in the spotlight despite her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks coming to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL. The injury also knocked Brink out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to be a part of the USA 3x3 women's team.
Despite the setback and devastating knee injury, Brink has kept a positive spirit and is set for a return at some point in 2025.
In the meantime, she launched a podcast, Straight 2 Cam, with her godsister, Sydel Curry, who is also the sister of Golden State Warriors superstar sharpshooter Stephen Curry.
The two have had a successful run to start their podcasting careers, discussing several topics and creating viral clips.
Their relationship and chemistry allows the podcast to be so successful, and recently Sydel shared a behind-the-scenes look at the two glamming it up before recording an episode. While Curry stands at 5-foot-9, she was towered over by the 6-foot-4 Brink in the photos.
The podcasting duo and godsisters also shared a more heartwarming photo together to show off their goofy sides.
That's a bond that can't be broken.
Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink's mothers Sonya and Michelle were roommates at Virginia Tech, where Michelle played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. Both of their husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The families have remained close, leading to Sonya and Dell being Cameron's godparents and Michelle and Greg being the godparents of Steph, Sydel, and Seth Curry. It's safe to say basketball runs in every aspect of the family.