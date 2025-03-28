The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over 5-foot- 9 Sydel Curry in behind-the-scenes photos

Sydel Curry, the sister of NBA superstar Stephen Curry and godsister of rising WNBA star Cameron Brink, shared some eye-popping behind-the-scenes photos of their podcast.

Josh Sanchez

LA Sparks players Stephanie Talbot, Cameron Brink, and Lexie Brown pose before the game against the New York Liberty,
LA Sparks players Stephanie Talbot, Cameron Brink, and Lexie Brown pose before the game against the New York Liberty, / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink has stayed in the spotlight despite her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks coming to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL. The injury also knocked Brink out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to be a part of the USA 3x3 women's team.

Despite the setback and devastating knee injury, Brink has kept a positive spirit and is set for a return at some point in 2025.

In the meantime, she launched a podcast, Straight 2 Cam, with her godsister, Sydel Curry, who is also the sister of Golden State Warriors superstar sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

The two have had a successful run to start their podcasting careers, discussing several topics and creating viral clips.

Their relationship and chemistry allows the podcast to be so successful, and recently Sydel shared a behind-the-scenes look at the two glamming it up before recording an episode. While Curry stands at 5-foot-9, she was towered over by the 6-foot-4 Brink in the photos.

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink behind-the-scenes photos
Sydel Curry / Instagram

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink behind-the-scenes photos
Sydel Curry / Instagram

The podcasting duo and godsisters also shared a more heartwarming photo together to show off their goofy sides.

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink behind-the-scenes photos
Sydel Curry / Instagram

That's a bond that can't be broken.

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink's mothers Sonya and Michelle were roommates at Virginia Tech, where Michelle played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. Both of their husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.

The families have remained close, leading to Sonya and Dell being Cameron's godparents and Michelle and Greg being the godparents of Steph, Sydel, and Seth Curry. It's safe to say basketball runs in every aspect of the family.

Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry podcast
Stephen Curry / Instagram
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

