Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
With NBA teams off on Thanksgiving, Stephen Curry got to have family time with wife Ayesha and his four kids.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star is off to another hot start this season, but he’s always about his family first. We’ve seen Steph lately having an adorable date night with Ayesha, taking one for the Curry team with his Halloween costume, and even doing the shopping at Costco himself.
On Thursday, the 36-year-old Curry posed with Ayesha, 35, and sons Canon, 6, and new baby Cai, who was born in May. He wrote, “Happy day to give thanks from the Curry family 🙌🏽.”
RELATED: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
He also posed with just Canon.
And then daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9 got in with dad and mom.
How adorable are they all together!
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha looks just like her 61-year-old mom
Steph’s dad Dell Curry also played in the NBA, and so does brother Seth. Maybe one day Canon or Cai will follow their path.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since.
They have a beautiful family together and it’s awesome Steph shared his special day with his fans.
