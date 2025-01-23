Steph Curry's sister has one-word burn for Cameron Brink's huge engagement ring
Cameron Brink is giving us a preview of her newest teammate: Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry. The two already created buzz with a new show that is set to drop with a preview clip that even makes fun of Brink’s stunning engagement ring.
The show titled “Straight to Cam” is a Wave Original and is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 28.
Brink, 23, is a star for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled’s Lunar Owls — when she’s playing — and fit queen as seen by her miniskirt and knee-high boots winner on Wheel of Fortune, and her tiny miniskirt look for a night out recently in Miami with her teammate, and her boardroom glam stunner.
RELATED: Cameron Brink turns heads in short shorts during ACL rehab with renowned coach
Sydel, meanwhile, is the 30-year-old sister to the Golden State Warriors great, and is married to Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee. She’s also besties with Ayesha Curry and showed off her fit game for a “Dirty 30” party in Wyoming with Steph’s wife. Sydel has been married since 2018, while Brink recently got engaged in September to longtime Stanford boyfriend Ben Felter.
For the preview of the show Brink dropped on Instagram, Sydel had to comment on Brink’s massive engagement ring that the basketball player flashed.
Sydel said, it’s not a “rock” …
It’s a “boulder.”
That is a massive ring.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend
Here’s more of the banter and the the funny topics they are set to discuss for the first episode.
It looks like this will be a tremendous show and the two already have great chemistry.
Meanwhile, Brink continues to rehab her knee that she injured back in June and required surgery. She certainly needs it to be stable to hold up her “boulder” of a ring.
