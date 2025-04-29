Stephen Curry's sister Sydel shares pregnancy mistake in behind-the-scenes selfie
They say mother knows best, and Sydel Curry-Lee is learning a lot on her third go-around. As her third child with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee is on the way, she is commemorating this special time in her life, and learning new lessons while doing so.
RELATED: Steph Curry giddy for sister Sydel, god-sister Cameron Brink's new venture
On Monday, April 28, Sydel — who is the sister of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry — took to her Instagram Story to share a behind-the-scenes look from her maternity photo shoot. Granted, Sydel is only a few weeks away from welcoming her third child, so it may seem pretty far along in her pregnancy. But she acknowledges this, and offers a little nugget of wisdom.
“This being my 3rd pregnancy and maternity shoot, my #1 piece of advice is: do not wait until your 36 weeks to take them lol,” Sydel wrote in text overlaying a mirror selfie, in which, she is wearing a large white sweater covering her baby bump.
Though this formal shoot is coming as she is inching closer and closer to the birth, Sydel has been sharing various baby bump selfies over the course of the past few months.
RELATED: Steph Curry's sister Sydel swoons over husband's support of wine business
In photo taken earlier this month, her “Straight to Cam” podcast co-host Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks appeared on a poster in the background. Because even when these two ladies are miles away from each other, they can never be too far apart.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star