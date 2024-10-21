Ayesha Curry, Steph's sister Sydel compete for best 'Dirty 30' cowboy fit
While Stephen Curry is getting ready for the NBA season to tip off for the Golden State Warriors, his wife Ayesha Curry is off to have some fun and rock some fantastic fits with his sister.
Ayesha, 35, traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to be part of Sydel Curry’s big 30th birthday bash. Over the weekend Ayesha posted some adorable memories together with Sydel. The two have become besties over the years and even co-own a Napa winery together called Domaine Curry Wines.
While there, the two had a fit off with a western theme to it. First is Ayesha with her horseback riding, guitar-playing ensemble (scroll through). She captioned it “Wyoming for Delly’s Dirty 30,” referring to Sydel.
Then there’s the birthday girl Sydel with her cowboy boots and hat, but yet rocked a pink dress for the big 3-0 (also scroll).
Which one wore it better? Both are winners no matter what.
Steph is the oldest of Curry bunch at 36 with his NBA brother and Charlotte Hornets guard Seth, 34, and sister Sydel, of course 30, from parents Dell and Sonya.
Sydel is married to former Warriors and now Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee. The couple has two children: a son, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, 2, and a daughter, Daryn Alicia Lee, 1.
She was also a great athlete like her siblings and parents. Like mom, Sydel played college volleyball and was a standout for the Elon Phoenix women's volleyball team of the CAA Conference where she earned All-CAA honors.
Now Sydel’s part of the 30s club just like big bro’s jersey number.
