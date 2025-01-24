Steph Curry giddy for sister Sydel, god-sister Cameron Brink's new venture
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is all about family, so when Sydel Curry-Lee and rising WNBA star Cameron Brink announced their new venture together, he couldn't help but celebrate the news.
Steph's sister Sydel is teaming up with Brink, who is their god-sister, to launch a new podcast called Straight to Cam.
The duo announced the podcast in an entertaining video this week which included Sydel roasting Brink over her gigantic engagement ring.
Steph shared the announcement on social media with a simple emoji reaction showing his excitement over the news.
If the video promo is any indication, the podcast is going to be a hit.
When Curry isn't busy supporting his family, he's filling up the stat sheet for the Warriors, averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Golden State currently sits at 22-22 on the season.
Brink, meanwhile, is gearing up for a return to the court after her rookie campaign with the LA Sparks was cut short due to a torn ACL.
The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
