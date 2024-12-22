Steph Curry's sister Sydel swoons over husband's support of wine business
Sydel Curry may be the younger sister of two NBA players, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, and be married to another NBA player, Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, but she knows how to make money moves of her own.
She is a content creator and entrepreneur, who owns her own wine label Domaine Curry.
This week, Sydel appeared on the local news to discuss her brand and the perfect Christmas gifts and hosting tips, because what goes together better than the holidays and wine?
RELATED: Ayesha Curry, Steph's sister Sydel compete for best 'Dirty 30' cowboy fit
While Sydel was promoting her brand on-air, Damion Lee was being a supportive husband back at home and representing Domaine Curry Wines.
MORE: Steph Curry’s sister Sydel turns 30, wife Ayesha posts adorable bestie photos
Sydel was happy with the support, writing: "Rep me then babe!"
That's what you call "Relationship Goals."
Sydel and Lee met when she was a volleyball player at Elon University. After exchanging some DMs -- like any good love story -- they began dating in 2016 and were ultimately engaged a year later.
The couple got married on September 1, 2018, in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sydel and Lee currently have two children together, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, 3, ,and Daryn Alicia Lee, 1, with their third child due in May 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?