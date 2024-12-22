The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry's sister Sydel swoons over husband's support of wine business

Sydel Curry, the sister of NBA star Steph Curry and wife of his former teammate Damion Lee, swooned over her husband's support of her wine business.

Sydel Curry takes a selfie with husband Damion Lee, and brothers Seth and Steph Curry.
Sydel Curry takes a selfie with husband Damion Lee, and brothers Seth and Steph Curry. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Sydel Curry may be the younger sister of two NBA players, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry, and be married to another NBA player, Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns, but she knows how to make money moves of her own.

She is a content creator and entrepreneur, who owns her own wine label Domaine Curry.

This week, Sydel appeared on the local news to discuss her brand and the perfect Christmas gifts and hosting tips, because what goes together better than the holidays and wine?

Sydel Curry, Domaine Curry Wines
Sydel Curry/Instagram
Sydel Curry, Domaine Curry Wines
Sydel Curry/Instagram

While Sydel was promoting her brand on-air, Damion Lee was being a supportive husband back at home and representing Domaine Curry Wines.

Sydel was happy with the support, writing: "Rep me then babe!"

Sydel Curry, Domaine Curry Wines, Damion Lee,
Sydel Curry/Instagram

That's what you call "Relationship Goals."

Sydel and Lee met when she was a volleyball player at Elon University. After exchanging some DMs -- like any good love story -- they began dating in 2016 and were ultimately engaged a year later.

The couple got married on September 1, 2018, in Curry's hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sydel and Lee currently have two children together, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, 3, ,and Daryn Alicia Lee, 1, with their third child due in May 2025.

