Stuart Skinner's wife Chloe manifesting Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup win
The Stanley Cup Final is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 4, with a rematch of last year's final between the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers and the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers as the NHL season winds down.
One man who will be key for the Oilers throughout the series is Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.
With the Stanley Cup Final just days away, Skinner's wife, Chloe Skinner, made an appearance on the Breaking the Ice podcast to use the power of manifestation.
Last season, the Oilers fell just short against the Panthers, with Florida lifting Lord Stanley's Cup after a 4-3 win in Game 7. This year, Chloe hopes that the result will be different.
"I do believe in the power of manifestation," Chloe said. "So, of course, I like fantasize and enenvision ourselves winning, and I can see it, and I can feel it like I can feel that, but we really try to stay super grounded and knowing that it's just one game at a time, and we're just gonna get there, it feels less emotional this year than it did last year.
"This year, coming into it, like we knew we could do this," she continued. "It's like we all have this huge belief that we can do this, and this is going to happen, and we deserve it."
Chloe and Skinner married in June 2020. They initially met while Skinner was playing in the WHL. The couple welcomed their first son, Beau, in 2023, and their second son, Darcy, earlier in 2025.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida is set for Wednesday, June 4. The puck will drop at Rogers Place at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.
