The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, Sidney Crosby's gf Kathy Leutner rock Canada WAG fits

Lauren McDavid, wife of NHL star Connor McDavid, shared a photo recap of Team Canada's 4 Nations win including a pic with Sidney Crosby's girlfriend Kathy Leutner.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby embraces girlfriend Kathy Leutner before his 1000th career NHL game.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby embraces girlfriend Kathy Leutner before his 1000th career NHL game. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Team Canada capped off a wildly successful 4 Nations Face-Off run with a thrilling overtime win over Team USA in the final. The game and tournament spiked interest in hockey across the United States.

Throughout the tournament, the hockey WAGs were also generating buzz with matching jackets showing their nation's pride.

Lauren Kyle McDavid, the wife of Team Canada hero and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, designed the Canada WAG jackets through her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier.

MORE: Connor McDavid, wife Lauren share intimate moment after 4 Nations heroics

She shared a photo recap of the 4 Nations tourney following Canada's big win and included some photos with model Kathy Lautner, the longtime girlfriend of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Lautner keeps her personal life private and does not have her own social media accounts, so fans noticed when she popped up in McDavid's post.

NHL WAGs Lauren McDavid, wife of NHL star Connor McDavid, and Kathy Lautner, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations

NHL WAGs Lauren McDavid, wife of NHL star Connor McDavid, and Kathy Lautner, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

The vibes are immaculate, and spirits are still high for Team Canada.

MORE: Jordan Binnington's wife gushes over Canada goalie's epic 4 Nations final performance

Lautner met Crosby in 2008 after being introduced through a mutual friend. They have been dating for more than 15 years, both having successful careers throughout their relationship.

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, and Team Canada WAGs
Lauren Kyle McDavid / Instagram

Her big breakthrough came in 2011 when she appeared in Sports Illustrated, and she has since gone on to work for popular brands like Abercrombie & Fitch.

The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.

As we know, Team Canada came out on top in an instant classic.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion