Connor McDavid's wife Lauren, Sidney Crosby's gf Kathy Leutner rock Canada WAG fits
Team Canada capped off a wildly successful 4 Nations Face-Off run with a thrilling overtime win over Team USA in the final. The game and tournament spiked interest in hockey across the United States.
Throughout the tournament, the hockey WAGs were also generating buzz with matching jackets showing their nation's pride.
Lauren Kyle McDavid, the wife of Team Canada hero and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, designed the Canada WAG jackets through her fashion brand Sports Club Atelier.
She shared a photo recap of the 4 Nations tourney following Canada's big win and included some photos with model Kathy Lautner, the longtime girlfriend of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
Lautner keeps her personal life private and does not have her own social media accounts, so fans noticed when she popped up in McDavid's post.
The vibes are immaculate, and spirits are still high for Team Canada.
Lautner met Crosby in 2008 after being introduced through a mutual friend. They have been dating for more than 15 years, both having successful careers throughout their relationship.
Her big breakthrough came in 2011 when she appeared in Sports Illustrated, and she has since gone on to work for popular brands like Abercrombie & Fitch.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
As we know, Team Canada came out on top in an instant classic.
