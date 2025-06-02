Full 2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times & Channel
The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is officially set, as for a second year in a row the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will square off for a chance to become NHL royalty.
Representing the Eastern Conference for a third consecutive year, the Panthers took down the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes on their way to the Cup final. Aleksander Barkov leads them in points this postseason with 17, while Sam Bennett is carrying the load with 10 goals. Sergei Bobrovsky has started all 17 games for Florida in net and has tallied a .912 save percentage to go along with a 2.11 GAA.
For Edmonton, they've wiped through the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars on their way to a second consecutive Cup Final appearance. Star Connor McDavid is leading the way for them in points with 26 while both Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry have netted seven goals apiece. Edmonton has split time in goal, with Stuart Skinner (.904 save percentage, 2.53 GAA) starting 10 games and Calvin Pickard (.888 save percentage, 2.84 GAA) starting six.
The best-of-seven series for the right to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup will begin this coming Wednesday. Here's a full look at the schedule:
Full Game-by-Game Schedule
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Venue
TV Channel
1
Wednesday, June 4
8:00 p.m.
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT/TruTV/Max
2
Friday, June 6
8:00 p.m.
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT/TruTV/Max
3
Monday, June 9
8:00 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TNT/TruTV/Max
4
Thursday, June 12
8:00 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TNT/TruTV/Max
5 (if necessary)
Saturday, June 14
8:00 p.m.
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT/TruTV/Max
6 (if necessary)
Tuesday, June 17
8:00 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
TNT/TruTV/Max
7 (if necessary)
Friday, June 20
8:00 p.m.
Rogers Place, Edmonton
TNT/TruTV/Max
Key Dates and Travel Days
The series will begin in Edmonton as the Oilers hold home-ice advantage in the series. There is an off-day between each game, and an added "travel" day between games that switch locations (Games 2 and 3, 4 and 5, 5 and 6, 6 and 7).
Additionally, there is an additional rest day between Games 3 and 4 despite the series remaining in Florida.
How to Watch on TV and Stream
TNT Sports own the rights to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Each game will be broadcast via cable on both TNT and and TruTV.
Additionally, each Stanley Cup Final game can be streamed on Max.