Connor McDavid, wife Lauren share intimate moment after 4 Nations heroics
What a night it was for hockey. The 4 Nations Face-Off Final in Boston between Team USA and arch-rival Team Canada delivered in every way, becoming an instant classic with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid netting the overtime game-winner in an instant classic.
It was sweet revenge for Team Canada after falling to the Americans over the weekend, and now it's time for a short celebration before the NHL regular season resumes.
After the game, McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, made her way to the locker room to join in the celebration.
She and McDavid enjoyed a sweet embrace and kiss as the party went on.
All of the Team Canada WAGs showed out for their husbands and boyfriends in the final, rocking the matching red jackets they wore all tournament long.
You already know the celebration was epic.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
Talk about ending a tournament on a high note. Now, McDavid will return to the Oilers and look to keep his momentum going.
The Oilers waste no time and get right back to action on Saturday afternoon on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck will drop at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m. ET.
