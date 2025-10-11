Tigers star Tarik Skubal's sweet moment with son before making MLB history in Game 5
The Detroit Tigers took on the Seattle Mariners in a do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series on Friday, Oct. 10.
The Tigers tapped pitcher Tarik Skubal to start. The 2024 AL Cy Young winner, who's considered a lock to win the award again in 2025, shared his approach to the elimination game.
"I'll let you guys create the narrative," he told reporters on Oct. 9 "I'm gonna just do what I do best, and that's play baseball and try to execute pitches. That's when I'm at my best."
Skubal went on to make MLB history against the Mariners. He struck out seven consecutive batters -- the most consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher in postseason game.
The 28-year-old ace also recorded a total of 13 strikeouts, the most ever by a pitcher in a winner-take-all game.
After Skubal left the mound, however, the Mariners tied it up in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 2-2. Winner moves on to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.
Tarik Skubal Brought His Son, Kasen, Onto the Field Before Game 5
Helping cheer on the Tigers at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Skubal's family. In an adorable moment before the game started, Skubal grabbed his eldest son Kasen before taking the mound.
The Tigers pitcher is married to Jessica Skubal. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in Phoenix, Arizona in November 2021. After they welcomed Kasen in Oct. 2023, Jessica gave birth to their second son, Klay, this summer.
