Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan rocks Phillies cheerleader fit for Dodgers Game 1
Alec Bohm hopes to play a role in helping the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. His No. 1 fan and girlfriend Erin Dolan showed she’s ready to root him on in a Phillies cheerleader fit.
The 29-year-old former All-Star Bohm had an up and down season, but ended up hitting .287 on the year for the 96-win Phillies. Now, after receiving a bye in the Wild Card round, Bohm hopes to have a better postseason than last year when he was benched.
Dolan, 29, joined ESPN in 2021 as a sports betting analyst and just signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. She’s not afraid to show her Philly fandom, either. While on air, she showed her Philadelphia Eagles loyalty.
On Saturday, she showed her Phillies loyalty with the other WAGs while standing out in her cheerleader fit waving the pom poms at Citizens Bank Park.
Dolan and Bohm met sometime in 2024 at a Phillies game, but he didn’t confirm their relationship until February of this year.
It’s going to be a rowdy Philly crowd for Game 1, and Dolan will be one of them.
