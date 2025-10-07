The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's all-black Paris fit has Ciara exclaiming two words

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant crushes her look during Paris Fashion Week.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant continues to wow with her different fashion hits as a professional model. For her latest one, not only mom Vanessa Bryant was left impressed, but as was good family friend and recording artist Ciara.

Then oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa just graduated from college at the University of Southern California in May with a degree in film in a stunning white dress, but has really focused on her professional modeling career since.

The 22 year old has been all over lately from Los Angeles, to New York, to Milan, to Paris, walking runways and even posing with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia has also stunned on the beach in Greece / Natalia Bryant/TikTok

With Paris Fashion Week going on, Natalia dropped many looks including a couple of ones on Monday including this:

It was another all-black fit in which she captioned it “an american in paris” that had mom dropping the emojis and Ciara two words: “très chic,” which is French for “very stylish” or “very fashionable.”

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Ciara would know what’s fashionable, too, as she recently caught up with Natalia in person during New York Fashion Week where the two stunned side by side.

Natalia Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Natalia is young, but she’s certainly taking the modeling world by storm lately and seems to be at slaying at every major fashion show.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

