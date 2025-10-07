Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia's all-black Paris fit has Ciara exclaiming two words
Natalia Bryant continues to wow with her different fashion hits as a professional model. For her latest one, not only mom Vanessa Bryant was left impressed, but as was good family friend and recording artist Ciara.
Then oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa just graduated from college at the University of Southern California in May with a degree in film in a stunning white dress, but has really focused on her professional modeling career since.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant amazed at daughter Natalia’s modeling princess look in Italy
The 22 year old has been all over lately from Los Angeles, to New York, to Milan, to Paris, walking runways and even posing with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.
With Paris Fashion Week going on, Natalia dropped many looks including a couple of ones on Monday including this:
RELATED: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
It was another all-black fit in which she captioned it “an american in paris” that had mom dropping the emojis and Ciara two words: “très chic,” which is French for “very stylish” or “very fashionable.”
Ciara would know what’s fashionable, too, as she recently caught up with Natalia in person during New York Fashion Week where the two stunned side by side.
Natalia is young, but she’s certainly taking the modeling world by storm lately and seems to be at slaying at every major fashion show.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup