Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Molly Qerim stunned the sports media world last month when she made the emotional announcement she was leaving ESPN and the First Take show she’s co-hosted since 2015.
The 41-year-old Emmy Award winner hasn’t announced her future plans yet.
Qerim has kept a relatively low profile since she posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram Stories, writing in part, "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing this desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world."
On October 1, she did step back into the spotlight for one night and back onto the University of Connecticut campus where she went to college to moderate a Q&A with the UConn Huskies men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.
Hurley wrote several weeks ago, yet having gone unnoticed until now, "I’m excited to share that we’ll be holding a Q&A for ‘Never Stop’... moderated by the great @mollyqerim!"
And “great” she was with her stylish fit for the event that she posted on her Instagram Stories while meeting the UConn players. She wrote simply, “Home ❤️.”
Here’s a closer look at her fit.
Qerim is a huge Huskies fan, even rocking a jersey on First Take after they won the women’s natty back in April.
Qerim is always quite the fashionista and always impressed with looks like her Canadian tuxedo, her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her “back to business” sparkly minidress.
Where will Qerim and her fits go next is the only question?
