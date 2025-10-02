The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

The former co-host of “First Take” posts her first photo since she left the show and the network.

Matt Ryan

Sports commentator Molly Qerim
Sports commentator Molly Qerim / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Molly Qerim stunned the sports media world last month when she made the emotional announcement she was leaving ESPN and the First Take show she’s co-hosted since 2015.

The 41-year-old Emmy Award winner hasn’t announced her future plans yet.

Qerim has kept a relatively low profile since she posted a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram Stories, writing in part, "Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing this desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world."

RELATED: ESPN exec reveals real story of Molly Qerim's 'First Take' sudden departure

Molly Qerim
Qerim was a staple on “First Take” since 2015. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

On October 1, she did step back into the spotlight for one night and back onto the University of Connecticut campus where she went to college to moderate a Q&A with the UConn Huskies men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley.

Hurley wrote several weeks ago, yet having gone unnoticed until now, "I’m excited to share that we’ll be holding a Q&A for ‘Never Stop’... moderated by the great @mollyqerim!"

And “great” she was with her stylish fit for the event that she posted on her Instagram Stories while meeting the UConn players. She wrote simply, “Home ❤️.”

RELATED: Sad Stephen A. Smith reacts on-air to Molly Qerim's stunning 'First Take' departure

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Here’s a closer look at her fit.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim is a huge Huskies fan, even rocking a jersey on First Take after they won the women’s natty back in April.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim is always quite the fashionista and always impressed with looks like her Canadian tuxedo, her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her “back to business” sparkly minidress.

Where will Qerim and her fits go next is the only question?

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion