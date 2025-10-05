Jaxson Dart's mom Kara turns heads at Giants vs. Saints in sideline photo with son
The New York Giants are in a battle with the New Orleans Saints as of this posting, but the biggest headline coming out of this game already happened before the first whistle.
The G-Men's first-round pick Jaxson Dart has become an instant sensation in the Big Apple, and so has his fitness instructor mother Kara as the mother and son shared a heartwarming pregame moment on the sidelines.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart shares sweet hug with mom after first Giants win vs. Chargers
Kara wore a red top standing next to his father Brandon, who also played college football at Utah, giving their son words of encouragement pregame. Both parents have found the fountain of youth and certainly don't look like they could already have a son in the NFL.
Dart, 22, had a heartwarming hug with his mom after his first NFL victory after an upset win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-18.
Dart is one of four children, along with brother Diesel, and two daughters that stay out of the public eye, has certainly gotten the athleticism from both of his parents, and it has been his dual-threat abilities that have made him a must-watch in his first season for the Giants.
