Jaxson Dart's mom Kara turns heads at Giants vs. Saints in sideline photo with son

The New York Giants rookie QB has become an instant sensation. So has his mom Kara.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New York Giants are in a battle with the New Orleans Saints as of this posting, but the biggest headline coming out of this game already happened before the first whistle.

The G-Men's first-round pick Jaxson Dart has become an instant sensation in the Big Apple, and so has his fitness instructor mother Kara as the mother and son shared a heartwarming pregame moment on the sidelines.

Jaxson Dart
Oct. 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kara wore a red top standing next to his father Brandon, who also played college football at Utah, giving their son words of encouragement pregame. Both parents have found the fountain of youth and certainly don't look like they could already have a son in the NFL.

Dart, 22, had a heartwarming hug with his mom after his first NFL victory after an upset win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-18.

Jaxson Dart
Oct. 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks to his mom, Kara, prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Dart is one of four children, along with brother Diesel, and two daughters that stay out of the public eye, has certainly gotten the athleticism from both of his parents, and it has been his dual-threat abilities that have made him a must-watch in his first season for the Giants.

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

