Travis Kelce gets booed at Chiefs home stadium with Taylor Swift by his side

The Kansas City star and his new fiancée make their first public appearance since breaking the news of their engagement, but not everybody is happy to see them.

Matt Ryan

Travis Kelce converses with Chiefs teammate Bryan Cook, also a former Cincinnati Bearcat at the UC vs. Nebraska game Aug. 28 in Kansas City.
Travis Kelce converses with Chiefs teammate Bryan Cook, also a former Cincinnati Bearcat at the UC vs. Nebraska game Aug. 28 in Kansas City. / Frank Bowen /The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Kelce certainly isn’t used to getting booed by the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs star made his first public appearance with fiancée Taylor Swift after the couple shocked everyone with the news of their engagement at the home of his football team, but not everyone was happy to see them there.

Kelce attended the college football matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cincinnati Bearcats where he and brother Jason, who also attended, went to school and played football.

Travis Kelce with Swift and brother Jason Kelc
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce watch during the second quarter between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Swift showed up to support her man’s college team while sitting between Travis and Jason. The couple certainly looked into the game.

Nebraska fans, though, weren’t so happy to see Kelce, however, booing him on the jumbo screen while he was with Swift. He, of course, ate it up.

Swift unfortunately knows about getting booed at a football game as she suffered the wrath of Philadelphia Eagles fans during the Super Bowl.

TIs will likely be the last time the Chiefs All-Pro tight end hears the boo birds at Arrowhead this year.

Kelce and the Chiefs open up the season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, before heading home for a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles on September 14. No doubt, he’ll get a warm welcome from the fans on that day.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

