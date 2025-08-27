Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement photo has hilarious hidden detail
Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift was heard around the world. There’s a hidden detail — literally — about the photo of when it happened that they put on social media, though.
The Kansas City Chiefs star and the recording artist have been together since 2023 and have been inseparable since like their football offseason photos Kelce shared show. There’s one where Swift goes full “Bond Girl” in it.
Despite getting engaged a couple of weeks ago, the couple posted their engagement news on Tuesday, August 26, with a photo of Kelce on one knee surrounded by flowers. Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”
While the ring was a big reveal in the photos (with the price tag being hotly debated), along with the fit and jewelry Swift had on, there was another secret detail that was hidden in that photo that Travis’ dad Ed Kelce revealed in an interview. He confirmed it took place in the backyard ofTravis’ Kansas mansion after the “New Heights” podcast was shot and the people he used to set up the flowers were actually still there when the couple came out and had to act quickly. Ed said, “They actually saw them coming and hid in the bushes. So they were a part of it.”
The flower people will definitely have some memories and stories they’ll never forget after that. They also did an amazing job. It takes teamwork.
Will they be at the wedding, too, decorating where they don’t have to hide?
