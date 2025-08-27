Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce isn’t hurting for money, but he’ll certainly be marrying into a higher class of wealth when he ties the knot with Taylor Swift.
This is the 35-year-old Kelce’s 13th NFL season all with the Chiefs and he’s on a 2-year, $34.25 contract. He’s made $94 million in salary over those seasons. He also reportedly has a 3-year, $100 million for his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason Kelce. Plus, he has a $6 million mansion with a mini golf course and a pickleball court. He’s endorsed by major brands like Nike, Bud Light, and State Farm, and even just opened up a signature steakhouse in Kansas City with superstar teammate Patrick Mahomes.
With all that, Forbes just reported that Kelce has a net worth around $70 million.
He’s certainly amassed enough for a lifetime. But Swift’s money, now that’s a whole new level of money as the same Forbes articles has her at $1.6 billion. He real estate portfolio alone is worth more than Kelce’s entire value at $120 million. She has a $23 private jet as well. But, she can afford all that. Especially after her Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion — the most ever.
So with all that, Kelce would bump the couple’s net worth to $1.67 billion. So basically, he has about 5 percent of what Swift brings to the table.
The engagement ring could’ve set him back up to $5 million as well that she flashed during the epic proposal.
It may be a “Love Story” between the football star and the global icon singer, but it’s certainly a wealth story as well.
Will they go all out for the wedding? They can certainly afford to.
