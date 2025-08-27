The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce net worth shockingly small vs. fiancée Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs star has made a lot of money in his career on and off the field, but his wealth pales in comparison to the recording artist’s.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Travis Kelce isn’t hurting for money, but he’ll certainly be marrying into a higher class of wealth when he ties the knot with Taylor Swift.

This is the 35-year-old Kelce’s 13th NFL season all with the Chiefs and he’s on a 2-year, $34.25 contract. He’s made $94 million in salary over those seasons. He also reportedly has a 3-year, $100 million for his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason Kelce. Plus, he has a $6 million mansion with a mini golf course and a pickleball court. He’s endorsed by major brands like Nike, Bud Light, and State Farm, and even just opened up a signature steakhouse in Kansas City with superstar teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelc
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Red Carpet Ceremony at Union Station.

With all that, Forbes just reported that Kelce has a net worth around $70 million.

He’s certainly amassed enough for a lifetime. But Swift’s money, now that’s a whole new level of money as the same Forbes articles has her at $1.6 billion. He real estate portfolio alone is worth more than Kelce’s entire value at $120 million. She has a $23 private jet as well. But, she can afford all that. Especially after her Eras Tour grossed over $2 billion — the most ever.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift kisses boyfriend Travis Kelce while attending the US Open.

So with all that, Kelce would bump the couple’s net worth to $1.67 billion. So basically, he has about 5 percent of what Swift brings to the table.

The engagement ring could’ve set him back up to $5 million as well that she flashed during the epic proposal.

It may be a “Love Story” between the football star and the global icon singer, but it’s certainly a wealth story as well.

Will they go all out for the wedding? They can certainly afford to.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

