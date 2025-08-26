Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married!
Fans of both the Grammy-winning pop hitmaker and the Super Bowl ring holder have been awaiting an engagement announcement. And now, Swifties and Chiefs fans alike have finally gotten their wish.
The couple announced the news with a gorgeous set of photos shared to both of their Instagram pages. In the photos, the two are seen in a gorgeous garden surrounded by arrangements of pink and white flowers. Swift displays a giant rock on her ring finger. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the post's caption.
Kelce and Swift first began dating in 2023. Their latest relationship update comes amid a very busy season in both of their lives. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is gearing up for the upcoming NFL season and has been hard at work at training camp. Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up to release her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Friday, Oct. 3.
Swift made this announcement on a special episode of Travis' "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce, that dropped on Aug. 13. Since this episode, Swifties and Chiefs fans have been waiting on the power couple's next move with bated breath.
But needless to say, they are already killing it as a newly-engaged couple. Earlier on Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced that Swift's episode of "New Heights" broke the world record for most concurrent viewers of a YouTube Podcast.
As a love story for the ages, we imagine these two have even bigger wins ahead of them in the future.
In the meantime, congratulations are in order for these two.
