Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife
Nicolette Wilson is in a new city this NFL season with husband and quarterback Zach Wilson on the Miami Dolphins. She’s quickly making friends and not surprisingly standing out with the other WAGs.
It was a big offseason for the Wilsons not one with the move from the Denver Broncos, but the couple that has been together since 2022 tied the knot in a stunning wedding where Nicolette wowed next to the groom in her dress.
While she’s missed by the Broncos WAGs like Izzy Nix, Nicolette has been welcomed in Miami and crushed her crops-top look with the Dolphins’ wives and girlfriends. She’s also proudly showed off her new team’s gear.
Now, she had a pajama party with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s wife Annah and others where she rocked the pink pattern PJs.
It looks like they had a good time. There were even lots of flowers for the “Dolphins Ladies”.
The Dolphins open on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 7.
Whatever Nicolette wears for the game no doubt will once again stand out amongst the crowd.
