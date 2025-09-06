The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jets bust Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette has pajama party with Tua Tagovailoa's wife

The Dolphins quarterbacks’ wives get together for a fun day before the season kicks off Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nicolette Wilson is in a new city this NFL season with husband and quarterback Zach Wilson on the Miami Dolphins. She’s quickly making friends and not surprisingly standing out with the other WAGs.

It was a big offseason for the Wilsons not one with the move from the Denver Broncos, but the couple that has been together since 2022 tied the knot in a stunning wedding where Nicolette wowed next to the groom in her dress.

While she’s missed by the Broncos WAGs like Izzy Nix, Nicolette has been welcomed in Miami and crushed her crops-top look with the Dolphins’ wives and girlfriends. She’s also proudly showed off her new team’s gear.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno
Zach Wilson and Nicolette / Nicolete Dellanno/Instagram

Now, she had a pajama party with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s wife Annah and others where she rocked the pink pattern PJs.

Annah Tagovailoa and Nicolette Wilson (center)
Annah Tagovailoa and Nicolette Wilson (both center) / Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

It looks like they had a good time. There were even lots of flowers for the “Dolphins Ladies”.

Nicolette Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

The Dolphins open on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 7.

Whatever Nicolette wears for the game no doubt will once again stand out amongst the crowd.

Nicolette Wilson (third from left) with other Dolphins WAGs.
Nicolette Wilson (third from left) with other Dolphins WAGs. / shessosamm/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

