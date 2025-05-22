Tyrese Haliburton hugs girlfriend Jade in eerily empty MSG after Pacers shocking win
It looked like it was the New York Knicks’ night at Madison Square Garden, until a comeback for the ages stunned the crowd and saw the Indiana Pacers celebrating a shocking 138-135 Game 1 overtime win in the Eastern Conference Finals. Two of those celebrating after the game were Indiana All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend Jade Jones.
Just how improbable was Indiana’s stunning win after being down by 14 with a little under 3 minutes left? Just look at this stat.
That’s right, 994-0!
It was appropriate — although it wasn’t a dagger, yet — that Haliburton broke out the famous Reggie Miller choke sign in front of the Garden crowd.
After the game, Haliburton’s girlfriend Jones rushed to him in yet another fire fit — she’s been crushing all postseason like this custom looks — and the two embraced in absolutely empty arena. She wrote, ‘my baby 💛“ on the post.
Knicks fans couldn’t get out of there fast enough. They were stunned, and if New York doesn’t come back to win the series they will be forever devastated.
Haliburton and Jones, meanwhile, can celebrate a night they’ll never forget.
Maybe this Pacers squad is a team of destiny with all the miracles they’ve produced these playoffs. It doesn’t matter how they do it like on Wednesday night, as Jones put on IG, it’s all about the W.