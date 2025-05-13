Celtics Release Statement on Jayson Tatum Suffering Season-Ending Injury
The Boston Celtics announced the disappointing news: star forward Jayson Tatum has suffered a season-ending injury, jeopardizing the 2025-2026 season.
During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, Jayson Tatum drove for a loose ball and ended up on the ground writhing in pain.
He could not get off the court under his own power, unable to put any weight on his right leg. Once he got into the tunnel, he ended up in a wheelchair, in tears.
The Celtics took a while to announce the official results of the MRI and the specific nature of the injury, but it was eventually confirmed that the worst fears were true: Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles, one of the most devastating injuries that a player can suffer.
"Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon," the Celtics said in a statement released on X.
"No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."
The recovery time for a torn Achilles is typically 9 to 12 months, although it will take additional time for him to return to the basketball court and handle full-speed basketball activities.
Even then, when a player initially returns to the court, they typically lack the explosiveness and athleticism they once had, though over time, they tend to recover some of their abilities.
One of the most successful comebacks from an Achilles injury is Kevin Durant, who managed to continue playing like a superstar after returning from injury, though even he took time before he started playing like his former self.
Durant was also older when he got injured than Tatum is now, which bodes well for Tatum returning near his previous level of play.
It is impossible to predict which version of Tatum the NBA will see when he next steps onto the court; however, it is clear that the organization must now plan for next season without considering him.
