Tyrese Haliburton Waved Goodbye to Cavs Fans After Pacers’ Dagger Three
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Eastern Conference playoffs on Tuesday night. The Pacers erased a 19-point deficit as they closed out the series in five games by a score of 114–105.
After a late Myles Turner three-pointer put the game out of reach for the home team, Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton waved to the crowd. Considering how the Haliburton family celebrated beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, this was actually kind of nice.
For some more context, here's Turner hitting that three, the Pacers' bench celebrating and a few Cavaliers fans looking distraught. The last part was a common theme as the Pacers came back in Game 5.
Indiana is headed to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season. They will now wait to see who emerges from the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series.