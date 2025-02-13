Jordan Chiles' mom calls out NIL valuation rankings for female athletes
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles was a star at the 2024 Paris Olympics and wasted no time making her impact felt in her return to the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team.
As one of the top stars in college gymnastics, you would expect Chiles to be among the top NIL earners. Instead, that honor belongs to LSU Tigers social media influencer Livvy Dunne, who has an NIL valuation of $4.1 million.
Dunne is the only gymnast to crack the top 10 of On3's NIL valuation list, but the list has always been considered pure speculation.
Now, Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, is calling out the rankings for being inaccurate, while showing her support for the other female athletes who are not named.
"Everyone in my DM's asking. I know... I know. It's not accurate," she wrote on X. "I don't think they strive for accuracy tbh. It just an opinion list. To all the female college athletes out there- your value is greater than a made up calculation. 1-100 are all incredible. And those left off too!"
Predicting NIL evaluations has always been difficult, because the deals are never publicly announced.
So, while giant numbers may be thrown out, like the ridiculous figure thrown around for new Miami quarterback Carson Beck, they are rarely accurate.
Since the Olympics, Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games throughout the NBA season.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.
This season, she's once again proving she is a force on the mats.
