Jordan Chiles flexes midriff-baring UCLA 'champs' T-shirt selfie with teammates

The Olympic gold medalist flexes the Bruins‘ first Big Ten title while slaying a fire fit with some of the squad.

Matt Ryan

UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles competes on the balance beam during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco.
UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles competes on the balance beam during a NCAA gymnastics meet against Penn State at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wesco. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles isn’t your average college gymnast.

After she won a gold medal with Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA in the 2024 Games in Paris — and had a bronze medal controversy — Chiles had quite the offseason where she also joined Biles in the “Gold Over America Tour” where she channeled her inner Beyoncé with her teammates, and had a moment with the “GOAT” Biles she will never forget in some epic photo booth pics.

Jordan Chiles
Gymnast Jordan Chiles teases her 'SI: Swimsuit' debut. / @si_swimsuit/Instagram

Now back with the UCLA Bruins after taking a year off to train for the Olympics, she’s a celebrity on campus at 23 years old and even just went viral for her iconic dance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” pre-show tunnel. Standing 4-foot-11 and towered over by the likes of WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, she may be small in stature, but certainly knows how to play to a crowd and wow with her skills like opening day when she crushed a perfect 10 score for the UCLA Bruins.

It’s her skills that helped the Bruins claim their first-ever Big Ten regular-season championship this week, a feat Chiles boasted about on social media.

She also posed with some of her teammates where she slayed an abs-out mirror selfie.

Jordan Chiles and UCLA teammates
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Chiles, who was named after Michael Jordan, is certainly cementing her legacy in college gymnastics, and still has more ahead of her with eyes on a national title this season.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

