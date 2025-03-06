Jordan Chiles flexes midriff-baring UCLA 'champs' T-shirt selfie with teammates
Jordan Chiles isn’t your average college gymnast.
After she won a gold medal with Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA in the 2024 Games in Paris — and had a bronze medal controversy — Chiles had quite the offseason where she also joined Biles in the “Gold Over America Tour” where she channeled her inner Beyoncé with her teammates, and had a moment with the “GOAT” Biles she will never forget in some epic photo booth pics.
Now back with the UCLA Bruins after taking a year off to train for the Olympics, she’s a celebrity on campus at 23 years old and even just went viral for her iconic dance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” pre-show tunnel. Standing 4-foot-11 and towered over by the likes of WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, she may be small in stature, but certainly knows how to play to a crowd and wow with her skills like opening day when she crushed a perfect 10 score for the UCLA Bruins.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles slays eye-catching see-through dress flexing toned abs
It’s her skills that helped the Bruins claim their first-ever Big Ten regular-season championship this week, a feat Chiles boasted about on social media.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack before UCLA meet
She also posed with some of her teammates where she slayed an abs-out mirror selfie.
Chiles, who was named after Michael Jordan, is certainly cementing her legacy in college gymnastics, and still has more ahead of her with eyes on a national title this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court