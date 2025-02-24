Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack before UCLA meet
Elite athletes need to fuel their bodies to make sure they are competing at peak performance. No one knows that better than an Olympic champion like Jordan Chiles.
Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped. She then decided to return to the UCLA Bruins for her final year of eligibility.
Since her return to the Bruins, Chiles has been putting on a show.
On Sunday, however, Chiles strayed from your traditional athlete fuel and went viral for an unorthodox pre-meet snack in front of a crowd of over 11,000 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor before going on to win the all-around.
Chiles showed her human side and began stuffing her face with a giant tub of cotton candy while chopping it up with her teammates. The hilarious moment quickly went viral on social media, with X users surprised an Olympic champion was "one of us!"
When a girl is hungry, a girl's gotta eat.
Since the Olympics, Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games throughout the NBA season.
She was also recently named one of TIME Magazine's Women of the Year.
During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships. This season, she is well on her way to adding more hardware to her trophy case as the Bruins continue to roll with seven straight victories.