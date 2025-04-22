The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UConn legend Paige Bueckers pens emotional Huskies goodbye in tearjerker post

It's safe to say that Paige Bueckers put the UConn Huskies back into the juggernaut mix for NCAA women's college basketball. So of course it was emotional.

Matthew Graham

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's so hard to say goodbye.

That's especially the case for instant UConn Huskies legend Paige Bueckers, who will now take her immense talents to the WNBA as the first overall pick by the Dallas Wings after leading Connecticut to its first national championship since 2016.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with WNBA draft showstopper

Paige Bueckers
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In an Instagram carousel post with a befitting image of a huge hug between the Minnesota icon and her GOAT college basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, Bueckers, 23, wrote, "UConn Nation, where do I even begin. This past 5 years have been some of the most rewarding, challenging and Blessed years of my life. From the relationships that will last a lifetime, memories and experiences I’ll never forget, and a growing in Faith that has changed my life.

The support and love has meant everything to me and I wouldn’t have been able to make it through without it. From all my sisters that I played with, to everyone in the program you are all family for life. Storrs, Connecticut will always be my second home and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m forever indebted and all I can say is THANK YOU💙"

RELATED: Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers go casual together at UConn unlike glitzy WNBA draft night

The highly-coveted Gatorade National Player of the Year and No. 1 ESPN recruit came to Storrs to resurrect a program that had lost some steam to newcomers like Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks.

The three-time unanimous first-team All-American did exactly that. After dealing with some devastating knee injuries, she came agonizingly close in a controversial Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

RELATED: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Paige Bueckers
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This year, UConn steamrolled their way to a national championship, taking down South Carolina to provide sweet redemption for Bueckers and Auriemma especially - a perfect storybook ending.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships