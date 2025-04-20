Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers go casual together at UConn unlike glitzy WNBA draft night
Paige Bueckers wore not one sparkly fire fit, but two on WNBA draft night, and then changed into a third for her afterparty. Her UConn Huskies bestie Azzi Fudd joined the fun with a complete makeover looking unrecognizable, and then wore an amazing black cocktail dress for the draft afterparty. After all the fashion and glam, the two headed back to campus and dressed down for a casual Saturday.
Bueckers, 23, was the first overall draft pick to the Dallas Wings and shared the night with her bestie and family with moments she’ll never forget.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
From their, Bueckers and Fudd had a pink fit battle for on a basketball court for a new Oreo ad.
The two have been pretty inseparable on and off the court lately. They delivered the school its first national title since 2016 and while Fudd, 22, is returning for one more season she’s already Bueckers’ No. 1 fan in the WNBA. On Saturday, they hung out before that season starts next month for Bueckers where they were back on campus in a lot more causal fits than the draft.
RELATED: UConn's Azzi Fudd nails selfie with Paige Bueckers' siblings in sweet moment
Bueckers is clearly enjoying herself since the draft like her epic speech where she wanted to “celebrate and get drunk.”
She definitely deserves to let loose. She’ll certainly be fun to watch on the court again where no doubt Fudd will be attending some games.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?