Natalia Bryant Stuns Next to Mom Vanessa in Duo Gowns at Beyoncé, Jay-Z Oscars Party

Last year, Vanessa Bryant gushed over daughter Natalia’s dress for the Oscars. This year, mother and daughter both crushed their gowns together on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The 23-year-old Natalia is the oldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa.

Natalia Bryant | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

She just graduated from USC last spring with a degree in film where she had a sweet moment with mom and an amazing tribute for dad on her fit that day.

She’s put her degree to good use where she was a creative director on a Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video. She even starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for some sick Kobe kicks

Natalia is also a blossoming professional model who recently walked the runway for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. She even had mom post about a fire fit, and good friend Ciara drop a two-word reaction to another. Not to mention, she posed with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Mom and daughter Bryant are known to slay fits together like their twin cowgirl looks at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and at formal events like below.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant arriving to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 8, 2025 in West Hollywood. | IMAGO / AFF-USA

Last year, it was about Natalia’s look for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Natalia Bryant attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 97th Academy Awards. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Mother and daughter rule Oscars night

For Beyoncé and Jay Z’s afterparty, “The Gold Party”, they certainly were golden with their duo looks.

Where will the two Bryant stars turn up and stun at next?

Baseball season is almost here and the two diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fans no doubt will be at games as well.