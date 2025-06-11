The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia and Coco Gauff catch attention in side-by-side photo

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa sits next to the French Open champion at the New York Liberty WNBA game.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The Bryant family was in the house for the New York Liberty game on Tuesday night, and so was Coco Gauff who happened to be sitting right next to them.

Vanessa Bryant impressed in her eye-catching red fit while her daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, adorably posed for the camera.

Speaking of Natalia, she just graduated with a degree in film from the University of Southern California where she wore a beautiful dress and had a touching gesture for dad Kobe on her stole. She’s also been impressing as a model like her preppy leather skirt fit poses.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia with a recent model pose. / Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Speaking of impressive, Gauff is coming off winning the French Open in Paris and showed up sitting right next to Natalia for the Liberty vs. the Chicago Sky. She got a standing ovation where Natalia cheered her on.

They then posed for a picture with the whole Bryant family together next to Gauff.

Bianka and Capri are also so adorable in the pic flashing their smiles.

Natalia was also seen chopping it up with Gauff in this video:

That’s a lot of championship DNA sitting right their courtside in yet another adorable moment for the Bryant family who are good friends with Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu.

Sabrina Ionescu, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Sabrina Ionescu/Instagram

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

