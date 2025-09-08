Vanessa Bryant addresses pregnancy rumors drinking famous US Open cocktail
Vanessa Bryant finally addressed her pregnancy rumors head on while posting US Open photos.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant originally dispelled them with a viral Rhianna meme, and then had a “rumors” post while at Disneyland riding a rollercoaster in a candid photo.
Vanessa just celebrated Kobe’s would-be 47th with a tear-jerking message to her late husband and daughter Gigi who both passed away in the tragic helicopter crash in January of 2020. She also rocked some fire custom diamond Kobe 3 Protros and a throwback Lakers fit for Kobe Bryant Day, 8.24.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in up-close glam shot
After that, she took her girls Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to watch the women’s US Open final on Saturday where she wowed in a white dress while the youngest girls adorably matched. Natalia rocked her own preppy look as well.
She’d’ then post having the signature cocktail of the US Open, the Honey Duece, which is Grey Goose vodka with lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and honeydew melon balls shaped like tennis balls. This is significant for what followed.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Beyoncé smooch-lips photo together for her 44th birthday
She’d then hit the pregnancy rumors enjoying her cocktail: Enjoying my honey-deuce 🎾. Keep me posted on how this imaginary pregnancy rumor is coming along. 24 years later….same rumor 🤓🍸🥂. She set it to Megan Thee Stallion’s son “Her”.
So there you have it: Vanessa Bryant is not pregnant.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad