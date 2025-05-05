The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Victoria Beckham disses son Brooklyn in David's star-studded 50th birthday bash post

Victoria and David Beckham's oldest child missed another celebrity-packed 50th birthday party for the Inter Miami co-owner and soccer icon.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Well now it's getting awkward.

After David Beckham and his equally famous wife Victoria's oldest son, Brooklyn, 26, didn't show up for the first fancy 50th birthday bash for the soccer legend and Inter Miami co-owner at Carbone Miami last month, the speculation has now run wild after that trend continued on the across-the-pond version in London at Core restaurant in Notting Hill.

RELATED: 49-year-old David Beckham still shredded in shirtless workout

David Beckham
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That's especially the case when all of the Beckhams other three children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, have attended both, with Victoria, 51, the famous Spice Girl turned successful fashion designer, and David posting all of the swanky photos on social media.

Brooklyn is married to billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz, 30, and while the tabloids have been reporting on reasons as to why there is a rift, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI can only report that it's sad to see the eldest Beckham child not joining his siblings in the celebration festivities.

RELATED: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham crush 25th wedding anniversary photos together

David Beckham, who was a trailblazer for creating a brand beyond the game, becoming a household name playing for Manchester United before eventually Real Madrid, culminating in a business genius move to the LA Galaxy that gave him the inside track for his Inter Miami co-ownership, officially turned 50 on May 2.

Mrs. Beckham wrote in the shared post, "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️," with the three other kids all shouted out - minus Brooklyn. Ouch!

A Brooklyn mention was also glaringly missing from David's Miami version.

Here's to hoping Brooklyn and Nicola will soon be back in the Beckham family group shots soon enough!

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season

First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city

BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships