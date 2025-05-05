Victoria Beckham disses son Brooklyn in David's star-studded 50th birthday bash post
Well now it's getting awkward.
After David Beckham and his equally famous wife Victoria's oldest son, Brooklyn, 26, didn't show up for the first fancy 50th birthday bash for the soccer legend and Inter Miami co-owner at Carbone Miami last month, the speculation has now run wild after that trend continued on the across-the-pond version in London at Core restaurant in Notting Hill.
That's especially the case when all of the Beckhams other three children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, have attended both, with Victoria, 51, the famous Spice Girl turned successful fashion designer, and David posting all of the swanky photos on social media.
Brooklyn is married to billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz, 30, and while the tabloids have been reporting on reasons as to why there is a rift, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI can only report that it's sad to see the eldest Beckham child not joining his siblings in the celebration festivities.
David Beckham, who was a trailblazer for creating a brand beyond the game, becoming a household name playing for Manchester United before eventually Real Madrid, culminating in a business genius move to the LA Galaxy that gave him the inside track for his Inter Miami co-ownership, officially turned 50 on May 2.
Mrs. Beckham wrote in the shared post, "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️," with the three other kids all shouted out - minus Brooklyn. Ouch!
A Brooklyn mention was also glaringly missing from David's Miami version.
Here's to hoping Brooklyn and Nicola will soon be back in the Beckham family group shots soon enough!
