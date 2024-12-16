Victoria Beckham responds to body modification rumors
Gossip spreads fast, but Victoria Beckham is standing strong and shutting down the rumor mill.
The 50-year-old fashion designer and former pop singer, who rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls and is married to English soccer legend David Beckham, made an appearance on the December 16 episode of The Today Show and addressed a rumor that she had a nose job. Victoria states that it is cleverly applied makeup and not surgery, that is making people ask the question.
"I like to draw," Beckham stated. "I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever ... No, never. It’s clever contouring."
In an Instagram video posted earlier this year, Victoria properly explained the technique of "clever contouring," and how her followers could use the method themselves.
"I always start by slimming down my nose," the former POSH Spice said in the video. "So I'm literally going to draw two lines down either side of my nose to really shade down the sides."
While the gossip bird will eventually go away, one thing that has remained strong is Victoria and David's marriage. The power couple celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary back in July.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos