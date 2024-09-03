The Athlete Lifestyle logo

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham share sweet family photos for son's birthday

The Beckham family celebrated Romeo's special day in Las Vegas, even if Romeo disappeared for part of it.

Alex Gonzalez

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated their son Romeo’s birthday in style.

In a photo shared to Instagram, David and Victoria — along with sons Romeo, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, are seen in Las Vegas on vacation for Romeo’s 22nd birthday. The family was dressed to the nines, while they spent time together in what appears to be a hotel ballroom.

While they all seem to be enjoying their time together, there was a moment during the weekend when Romeo managed to disappear. 

While having dinner at Asian fusion restaurant Komodo in Sin City, Romeo was hiding as two servers brought out a ridiculously large birthday cake and sang to him, in a story shared by Victoria

"I'm not responsible for this cake fyi!,” wrote Victoria in the story.

Thankfully, Romeo came out of hiding in time to pose for some more family photos, shared in a carousel on Victoria’s Instagram. Romeo is seen joining his family around a dinner table, and on the Vegas strip. In another photo, Romeo maintains his cool, laid-back composure, as he stands next to some champagne bottle-shaped and gift box-shaped mylar balloons.

Noticeably absent from the Vegas festivities is David and Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn. Brooklyn, 25, later took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of him and his “lil bro” playing soccer.

Like father, like sons.

Alex Gonzalez

