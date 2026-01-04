Victoria Monét stuns Celtics courtside sparking Jaylen Brown dating rumors
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown was moving and shaking while dropping 50 points on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday after he went viral salsa dancing with Victoria Monét. She also stunned courtside for his performance with her fit, sparking dating rumors.
The singer and songwriter and the NBA All-Star blew up the internet when they were seen in a video salsa dancing together in LA that he shared on his Twitch.
Brown then went out and did this to the Clippers:
There to witness Brown’s big night was Monét in this stunning fit she wore courtside. Here is the same fit she showed off on her Instagram.
After the game, Brown tweeted about the salsa lesson helping him:
With the salsa dance and her at the game, rumors spread that the 29-year-old NBA star and the 36-year-old singer might be dating.
Brown did break up with his former WNBA girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in 2025.
Who is Victoria Monét?
She was born in Georgia, but moved to California
She was raised in Atlanta but moved to Sacramento as a teenager where she went to high school.
She co-wrote numerous songs for major artists
She famously worked with Ariana Grande, co-writing "7 Rings," "thank u, next", as well as the girl group Fifth Harmony. She also toured with both of them.
She’s a Grammy Award winner
Her debut solo album Jaguar II propelled her to winning multiple Grammys in 2024 including Best New Artist, R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album. She’s know for songs like “Oh My Mama”.
She recently dated rapper Stormzy
Monét confirmed dating the British rapper in May 2025 after they were seen kissing in London in late 2024.
Is she now with Brown?
